Sarah Pearson Captures Top 10 Finish at State Pentathlon

After hitting a hurdle in her first pentathlon event, then scratching on her first 2 long jumps, Sarah Pearson saw herself in next to last place at Monday’s TSSAA state pentathlon. But the junior, in her 3rd trip to the state pentathlon, was able to handle the pressure and rally in the final 3 events to capture a Top 10 finish. Pearson ended up setting season best marks in the high jump, shot put and 800M to finish in 10th place.
Coach Nathan Wanuch was proud of Pearson commending her for “fighting valiantly through injuries.” He went on to say, “it speaks volumes about her talent to put up that kind of performance in spite of the pain and the lack of practice time in the jumping events.” Pearson was happy with her performance in the final 2 events as she set new personal records (PR’s) while also setting her sights on a return next season. After the event, Pearson had this to say:
Pearson ran a time of 16.78 in 100M hurdles and she jumped 14’10.75” in the long jump. Pearson captured a 4th place event finish in the high jump as she cleared 4’ 10” and a third place finish in the shot put with a new personal record 30’ 10 ¼”. In the 800M run, Pearson finished with a time of 2:34.15.
Pearson returns to MTSU’s Dean Hayes Track on Thursday, along with teammate Karson Young, for the girls’ individual finals. Pearson will run in the 300M hurdles while Young will compete in the 100M hurdles, the long jump, the triple jump and the high jump. The day’s events will get underway at 9 AM. For a compete schedule, visit: http://tssaa.org/2017-tssaa-state-track-meet-schedule/