Ryan Sulkowski Show Begins on Wednesday

For the 3rd consecutive year, the Ryan Sulkowski Show returns to Thunder Radio. Starring Coffee County Red Raider head football coach Ryan Sulkowski, the show will be broadcast live each Wednesday night at 6 PM from West Main Brick Oven in Downtown Manchester. The hour-long show will recap the previous week’s game, preview the upcoming opponent, bring you player and coach features and keep you in the know about all the happenings of Red Raider football. Fans and foes alike are encouraged to come on out to West Main for dinner and enjoy the all the fun.