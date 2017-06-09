Ruiz’s Walk-off Single Lifts Braves over Mets

Rio Ruiz’s one-out single off Josh Edgin in the ninth inning gave the Braves a 3-2 walk-off win over the Mets on Friday night at SunTrust Park.
Dansby Swanson capped his multi-hit game with a sharp grounder to center field that resulted in a one-out, ninth-inning double when he hustled his way to second base. Swanson raced toward the plate when Ruiz directed the first pitch he saw through the shaded left side of the infield.
Starting pitchers Julio Teheran and Matt Harvey were effective, but neither pitched beyond the sixth inning. Curtis Granderson’s third-inning leadoff homer accounted for the only run surrendered by Teheran, who had totaled 97 pitches when he was lifted for a pinch-hitter with two outs in the sixth inning.
Harvey pitched around a one-out, bases-loaded threat in the second inning and scattered four hits while needing 104 pitches to complete five scoreless innings. This marked just the second time this year the Mets right-hander got through the first five innings of a start without allowing a run.
After Teheran exited, the Braves attempted to mix and match their way through the bottom of the Mets’ lineup in the seventh inning. Eric O’Flaherty won his lefty-lefty matchup against Granderson, but Travis d’Arnaud then greeted Jason Motte with a game-tying solo shot that snuck over the left-field wall.
Paul Sewald surrendered Matt Kemp’s double to begin the bottom of the sixth and then recorded two quick outs before opting to intentionally walk Danny Santana after falling behind with a 3-0 count. This set the stage for Swanson to lace a 3-2 fastball to left field for a go-ahead two-run double.