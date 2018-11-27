Rockets Win Two on the Road

The Lady Rockets controlled the game from start to finish. After grabbing a 10-1 lead after the 1st quarter, Westwood dominated the game for a 36-12 win.
Anna Johnson led the balanced scoring with 10, followed by Joely Sain with 9 and Bryleigh Gray finished with 8.
The Westwood boys also defeated Liberty by a final score of 25-19.
6th grader Jayden Carter led the scoring for Coach Will Pannell’s Rockets with 9 points. Brayden Dixon chipped with 8. Coach Pennell said he was very pleased with his team’s effort against a difficult zone defense. Pannell added that Konor Heaton might have only scored 2 points, but those were 2 big free-throws late in the 4th quarter to seal the Westwood win.
The Rockets will be back in action on Thursday as they host Moore County. Those games will be heard live on Thunder Radio.