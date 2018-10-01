Rinne Unveils New Mask for 2018-19 Season

It’s one of the top perks of being a goaltender in the NHL – the ability to wear a custom helmet painted with just about anything they can dream up.
In Pekka Rinne’s case, he’s been turning to David Gunnarsson, better known around hockey circles as DaveArt, to churn out a fresh mask every season decked out in navy and Gold. The Predators netminder teamed up with Gunnarsson once again this summer, and the result? Something Rinne calls “Iron Pred.”
“It’s all DaveArt,” Rinne said as he held the new masterpiece in his hand. “A lot of times he has the ideas, and it’s pretty much the same theme I’ve had for the most part of my career, kind of the Predators head wearing something his face. Then on the back, I have the Finnish crest and little something for my grandpa that I always have. But I’m very happy with it, I think it goes well with our both home jersey and away jersey.”
Rinne does have input throughout the process each year, but admits he’s not the most creative person. Instead, he relies on Gunnarsson to fill up the canvas.
“He’s pretty wild with his ideas, so mostly I just try to like settle him down a little bit,” Rinne joked of working with Gunnarsson. “But he’s so creative and a very easy guy to work with. It helps me a lot that he comes up with ideas.”
Does Rinne have a favorite from over the years? He says the success he has while wearing it certainly plays a part, but the netminder has high hopes for the new design. Work your magic, Iron Pred.
“I have a couple of my favorites, but it’s always hard to say,” Rinne said. “But I think this is going to grow on me to the top of my list.”