Rinne, Predators Shut out Flyers

Pekka Rinne made 28 saves, and Colton Sissons scored in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 1-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.
The Predators (4-2-1) have at least a point in five straight games (4-0-1).
It was Rinne’s first shutout of the season and Nashville’s first road win (1-2-1).
Michal Neuvirth made 23 saves for Philadelphia (4-3-0), which lost for the first time in three games.
It was the second time the Predators defeated the Flyers in 10 days, following a 6-5 victory in Nashville on Oct. 10. Sissons didn’t play in that game because of a lower-body injury.
Forward Kevin Fiala pulled the puck out of traffic in front of the Predators net and broke out of the zone. He got into the high slot and chipped a pass to Sissons, who settled it and beat Neuvirth with a shot to the far side, between the goalie’s right arm and body, for his second goal.
The Predators and Flyers each entered the game ranked in the top 10 in the NHL on the power play.
Nashville, which was tied for third (28.6 percent), went 0-for-2. Philadelphia, which was seventh (26.9 percent) after going 4-for-11 in its previous three games, went 0-for-5 with seven shots on goal. The Flyers didn’t get a shot after Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson was called for slashing with 1:06 remaining in the third period.
Pete Weber’s Postgame Report