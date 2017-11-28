Rinne, Predators hold off Blackhawks

Filip Forsberg, Austin Watson and Roman Josi scored, and goaltender Pekka Rinne won his fifth consecutive start in a 3-2 win for the Nashville Predators against the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
The Predators (15-6-3) are 10-1-1 in their past 12 games.
Rinne made 37 saves.
Tommy Wingels and Lance Bouma scored for the Blackhawks (12-9-3), who are 6-5-2 on the road.
Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 3:16 of the first period on a rebound of his own shot. He took the original shot from the slot, got to the rebound and beat Blackhawks goaltender Anton Forsberg for his 12th goal.
Wingels tied the game 1-1 at 5:10. Forward Alex DeBrincat skated the puck around the net and found Wingels for his second goal.
Watson made it 2-1 at 3:48 of the second period on a redirection. Defenseman Matt Irwin took the shot from the point, and Watson sent it past Forsberg for his third goal.
Josi extended the lead to 3-1 lead at 2:32 of the third period on a slap shot on the power play from the left face-off circle. His shot went off Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook and beat Forsberg on the glove side for his sixth goal.
Bouma brought the Blackhawks within 3-2 at 9:38. He received a pass from John Hayden and scored his second goal on a shot through traffic.
Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane had his point streak end at seven games.
