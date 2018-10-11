Rinne Makes 29 Saves, Predators Shut Out Jets

Pekka Rinne made 29 saves, and Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist for the Nashville Predators in a 3-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
It was Rinne’s first shutout of the season. The Predators (3-1-0) got their first win at home in their second try.
Hartman scored unassisted to give the Predators a 1-0 lead at 3:02 of the second period. He forced a turnover, broke into the Jets zone on a partial breakaway, and beat goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with a backhand on the blocker side for his first goal.
Roman Josi gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 7:58 of the third period on a slap shot from the slot. Ryan Ellis tracked down the puck on the rush and passed it to Josi, who beat Hellebuyck for his first goal.
Ryan Johansen gave the Predators a 3-0 lead at 14:42. He took a pass from Viktor Arvidsson and deked around Hellebuyck on the backhand for his first goal.
Winnipeg forward Mathieu Perreault played his 500th NHL game, and Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis played his 400th.
Pete Weber’s Post Game Report