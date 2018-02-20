Red Raiders Trounce Tullahoma to Close District 8AAA Basketball Tournament

Squaring off against their rivals from Tullahoma on Tuesday night, the Coffee County Red Raiders had a lot to play for in the District 8AAA consolation game. Trying to erase the sting of a heartbreaking loss to Lawrence County on Saturday, the Red Raiders also wanted to get the best possible matchup in the region tournament. Coffee County was able to lead the Wildcats from start to finish in a 46 to 28 win.
Despite a slow start, the Red Raiders held a 12 to 10 halftime lead. Coffee County outscored Tullahoma 15 to 4 in the 3rd quarter and stretched that lead in the 4th quarter to get the rivalry win. The Raiders led the Wildcats by double digits for the final 10 minutes of the contest.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Darius Rozier who had 24 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Grey Riddle added 9 points while Andrew Mahaffey and De’Aaron Rozier chipped in 4. The win lifts the Red Raiders record to 18 and 8 on the season.
After the game, Darius Rozier was selected for the regular season All-District 8AAA team. He earned that honor for the regular season by a vote of the district coaches. Rozier was also named to the All-Tournament team.
The Red Raiders now advance to the Region 4AAA tournament on Saturday night. Coffee County will travel to take on Riverdale in Murfreesboro. Tipoff for that contest will be at 7 PM at Riverdale High School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action beginning with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 6:50.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.podcastgarden.com/login/audio-28/28184/CC022018B.mp3