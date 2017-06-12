Red Raiders Open Play in MTSU Team Camp on Monday

The Red Raider basketball teams opened play in a 4 day team camp at MTSU on Monday. The varsity, JV and freshmen each played 3 games on the day. The varsity team and the freshman went 2 and 1 on the day, while the JV team was 1 and 2.
The varsity Red Raiders opened up with a win over Heritage Christian as Coach Micah Williams saw improved play on the offensive end from his Raiders. “We took good shots, moved the ball well and were more patient than last week”, said Williams. In the 2nd game, the Raiders were tied with Cleveland at 31 at halftime before a rash of 3rd quarter turnovers cost them the game. Coffee County closed out the day with a win over Tupelo, MS.
Coach Williams was once again pleased with his team’s defensive effort. Offensively, “we eliminated a lot of the scoring droughts we saw last week but need to do a better job of taking care of the basketball” added Williams. Williams singled out the play of Russell Smythia, Chase Simpkins and Harley Hinshaw for their contributions off the bench as he continues to develop depth for his team.
On Tuesday, the varsity team will open up play at 10 AM with a game on the main floor at MTSU. They will follow that up with games at 2 PM and 6 PM at the MTSU Rec Center. The JV will open up with a 9 AM game at the Alumni Memorial Gym followed by games at 2 PM and 5 PM at MTSU’s Rec center. The freshmen will open play at noon the Alumni Memorial Gym with games set for 2 PM and 3 PM at MTSU’s Rec center.