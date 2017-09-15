Red Raiders Get Huge Homecoming Win

The Red Raider football team welcomed Warren County to Carden-Jarrell Field on Friday night in a renewal on the Highway 55 rivalry. Needing to control the ball and the clock, the Red Raiders employed some wrinkles in their lineup against the Pioneers. Those changes and 3 touchdowns in the 2nd quarter lifted the Red Raiders to a 28 to 14 win over the Pioneers.
After a scoreless 1st quarter, Alontae Taylor raced in from 15 yards out for a touchdown with 8:37 left in the half to give the Raiders the 7 to 0 lead. Taylor added a 3 yard touchdown with 4:51 left to cap a drive that saw Zach Vaughn haul in a 43 yard pass from Colton Prater. Prater added a touchdown pass with 23 seconds left in the half to Taylor from 39 yards out to give Coffee County a 21 to 0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Colton Prater raced 52 yards on the first play from scrimmage on a midline keeper to put Coffee County n top 28 to 0. Warren County added 2 touchdowns in the 4th quarter to make the final minutes a little uneasy or the Red Raider faithful, but Coffee County made the stops it needed late to capture their first win of the year.
Cameron West was huge for the game as he rushed 16 times for 9 yards to be named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Colton Prater passed 8 times with 6 completion for 91 yards and a touchdown. Prater also rushed 6 times for 43 yards and a score. Alontae Taylor had 5 receptions for 83 yards and rushed for 2 touchdowns.
During the halftime festivities, Tatum Baldwin and Issac Rackley were named the Homecoming Queen and King respectively. Coffee County is back in action next Friday night when they hit the road to take on Cookeville. That region game will kick off at 7 PM, Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show at 6.
