Red Raiders Get Dramatic Walk-Off Win on Monday

Facing elimination on Monday night, the Red Raiders faced off against Lawrence County in the loser’s bracket of the District 8AAA baseball tournament. After the Red Raiders saw a bad 4th and 5th inning put them in a 5 to 1 hole, it appeared that the season was over with 9 outs remaining. But Coffee County rallied to get a walk off win on a single from AJ Rollman to capture a 6 to 5 victory.
Trailing by 4 entering the bottom of the 5th inning, Coffee County chipped away at the Wildcats lead getting a single run in the 5th, 2 in the 6th and a pair of runs in the 7th to claim the dramatic win. Noah Anderson led off the bottom of the 7th with a double. One out later, Nathaniel Tate doubled Anderson home to tie the game. After Grant Sadler walked, it looked like extra innings as Coffee County made the 2nd out. But an intentional walk of Garrett Eldridge brought up Rollman with the bases loaded. Here is how Thunder Radio’s Lucky Knott called the action:
Anderson finished the game going 3 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice. Tate also had a double and a pair of singles. Eldridge finished with a pair of singles. Rollman finished with 2 hits and the game winning RBI to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Jacob Langham came on in relief to pitch 2 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win.
The Red Raiders will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on Franklin County that game will get underway at 4 PM. The contest will take place at the Gamble Sports Complex in Winchester.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/