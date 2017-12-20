Red Raiders Fall in Tournament Opener on Monday

Opening play in the 4th Annual Red Raider Invitational, the Coffee County CHS boys’ basketball team tangled with Smyrna on Monday night. Coffee County had no answers for the speed and tempo of the visiting Bulldogs as the Raiders fell 71 to 51.
Smyrna got off to a strong start as they raced out to a 22 to 11 lead 90 seconds into the second quarter. Smyrna made the most of their speed to score in transition and frustrated the Raiders with uncanny shooting accuracy from the perimeter. The Raiders managed to hold the deficit to 11 in the second quarter, but Smyrna opened the second half on a 13 to 4 run and Coffee County could never get the deficit below 18 in the 4th period.
The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Garrett Booth who had 18 points. DeAaron Rozier finished with 14 as he was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game.
The Red Raiders will return to action on Tuesday at 4:30 PM as they take on Glencliff at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The tournament will run thru Wednesday with games being played each day beginning at 4:30 PM and the final game tipping off around 7:30 PM.
Download a copy of the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/