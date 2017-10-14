«

Red Raiders Fall in Pink-Out Game

Darius Rozier of CHS football[Photo by Demarco Moore – Manchester Times]

In spite of a strong start on Friday night, the Coffee County Red Raiders dropped their Pink Out Night game with Riverdale.  Coffee County marched down the field to score a touchdown on the first offensive series on a 35 yard touchdown reception by Dearron Rozier.  From that point, Riverdale 42 unanswered points as they went on to win 56 to 21.

Trailing 42 to 7, Coffee County got their second touchdown on the night with 8:12 left in the 3rd quarter when Alontae Taylor scored on a 63 yard keeper.  Darius Rozier added the final score on a 13 yard touchdown reception in the 4th quarter.

Taylor finished the night with 16 carries for 174 yards.  He also passed 7 times with 4 completions and 2 touchdowns.  Darius  Rozier caught 2 passes for 32 yards and a score as he was named  Crazy Daisies Player of the Game.

Coffee County will be back at Carden-Jarrell Field on Friday when they play host to Siegel.  Friday night will be the final home game and will also be Senior Night.  Kick-off is set for 7 PM and Thunder Radio will begin live coverage at 6 PM with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show.

Download the broadcast at: www.WMSRradio.com/downloads