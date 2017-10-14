Red Raiders Fall in Pink-Out Game

Trailing 42 to 7, Coffee County got their second touchdown on the night with 8:12 left in the 3rd quarter when Alontae Taylor scored on a 63 yard keeper. Darius Rozier added the final score on a 13 yard touchdown reception in the 4th quarter.
Taylor finished the night with 16 carries for 174 yards. He also passed 7 times with 4 completions and 2 touchdowns. Darius Rozier caught 2 passes for 32 yards and a score as he was named Crazy Daisies Player of the Game.
Coffee County will be back at Carden-Jarrell Field on Friday when they play host to Siegel. Friday night will be the final home game and will also be Senior Night. Kick-off is set for 7 PM and Thunder Radio will begin live coverage at 6 PM with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show.
Download the broadcast at: www.WMSRradio.com/downloads