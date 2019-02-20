Red Raiders Fall in District Finals to Hot Shooting Columbia

Columbia outscored the Raiders 12 to 6 in the final 4 minutes of the 1st quarter to build a 5 point lead that they would never surrender. The Red Raiders closed the gap to 3 points early in the second quarter only to see the Lions find their long range shooting touch with 5 baskets from long range.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Darius Rozier who finished with 24 points. Jaxon Vaughn added 15 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Kyle Farless chipped in 13 points. After the game, Rozier was named the District 8AAA Player of the Year while Farless named to the regular season All-District team. Coach Micah Williams was named the District 8AAA Coach of the Year. Rozier and Farless were named to the all-tournament team.
The Red Raiders will advance to the Region 4AAA tournament as a #2 seed. Play in the region tournament begins on Saturday night at home sites. Coffee County will host the 3rd place team from District 7AAA at home on Saturday beginning at 7 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
Download the broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads