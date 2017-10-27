Red Raiders End Season with 63 to 6 Win at White County

Ending the season on a high note, the Coffee County Red Raider football team crushed White County on Friday night in Sparta. Coffee County rolled up 455 yards of total offense in the 63 to 6 win. The win gives the Red Raiders a final record of 3 and 7.
Coffee County wasted no time in jumping on White County as Hayden Skipper intercepted a White County pass on the second play from scrimmage and returned it to the 1 yard line. Alontae Taylor scored on the next play on a quarterback keeper to make the score 6 to 0 with 53 seconds elapsed in the game. After White County tied the game, Coffee County scored the next 57 points for the dominating win. Taylor, a senior playing his final high school game, ended the night with 6 rushing touchdowns and returned the opening kick of the 2nd half back for a score for a 7 touchdown performance on the game. Cameron West and Matthew Pittman also had touchdowns for the Red Raiders.
Taylor finished the night with 302 yards rushing on 13 carries to go with his 6 rushing scores as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Taylor had touchdown runs of 1, 53, 55, 35, 67 and 16 yards. West finished the night with 51 yards on 6 carries. Andrew Mahaffey had 43 yards on 5 carries and Deaaron Rozier finished with 34 yards on 2 carries. Rozier also had the only pass reception for 10 yards.
Download a copy of the broadcast of this game, and all the 2017 games, at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/