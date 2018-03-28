Red Raiders Complete Season Sweep of Lawrence County

The Red Raider baseball team hosted district rival Lawrence County on Tuesday. Looking for a season sweep after a dominant pitching performance on Monday in Lawrenceburg, Coffee County sent sophomore lefthander Hayden Skipper to the bump. Skipper tossed a complete game as the Raiders won 4 to 1.
Skipper was masterful on the mound as he retired the first 13 Wildcat hitters he faced. After allowing his first hit in the 5th, the Red Raider defense turned a 5-4-3 double play to erase any threat. Coffee County tallied 2 runs in the 2nd plus single runs in the 3rd and 5th innings to run their overall record to 8 and 1 on the year and 5 and 1 in district play.
Nathanial Tate swung the big stick for Coffee County as he had a double and a triple in 3 plate appearances. A.J. Rollman had a triple while Skylar Bratcher and Ryan Stephens each notched RBI doubles. Skipper threw 100 pitches to get the win surrendering 3 hits on the game to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Coffee County will return to the diamond on Friday when they open play in the Warrior Classic. The Red Raiders will take on IC Catholic Prep out of Illinois at Wilson Central High School beginning at 11 AM. They follow that up with a 1:30 PM game against Dickson County at Wilson Central.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/