Red Raiders Capture 3 Camp Wins on Tuesday

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team went 3 and 0 on their second day of a 4 day team camp at MTSU. The Raiders got wins over McGavock, Tallulah Falls, GA and Pope John Paul II to run their record to 5 and 1 on the week. The JV team was 1 and 2 on Tuesday while the freshman team was 2 and 1.
In all 3 wins, Coach Micah Williams was pleased with the offensive improvement. “Offensively we played really well and continued to eliminate the scoring droughts from last week, “ said WIlliams. He went on to add “We got offensive production from everyone when we were patient on the offensive end.” Defensively, the Red Raiders continue to play well as he was pleased with a great effort from the whole team.
The Red Raiders return to MTSU on Wednesday as all 3 Raider teams will be in action for 3 games. The freshman will hit the court at 9 AM. The JV’s first game is at 10 AM and the varsity gets underway at 11 AM.