Red Raider Track Qualifies 3 for Sectional Meet

The Coffee County Central High School Red Raider track team was in action on Tuesday in the TSSAA Sub-Section 2(North) Meet on Monday at Blackman. The 2 day event began on Monday with the pole vaulters as they looked to get one step closer to a state berth.
Raven Weber did exactly that on Monday as the junior finished in a 4th place tie in the pole vault. Weber, in his first year of vaulting, jumped 9 feet.
On Tuesday, a pair of Red Raiders qualified for the sectional meet. Jalen Cummings finished 2nd in the shot put with a toss of 43’ 10” to easily qualify for the sectional meet. Trace Bryant cleared 5’10” in the high jump to finish in 4th place and punch his ticket for the sectional meet.
You can see full results from Tuesday at: http://tn.milesplit.com/meets/305047/results/591490/raw#.WvKxSvmUvIU
The Raider harriers head to Blackman on Saturday to compete in the sectional meet. Field events begin at 10 AM.