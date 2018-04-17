Red Raider Track Athletes Compete in Sectional Decathlon

Three Red Raiders from the Coffee County CHS track team competed on Tuesday in the Sectional Decathlon Meet at Stewarts Creek. Raven Weber, Trace Bryant and Dillon Helms took part in the decathlon with each trying to sew up a spot in the 2018 TSSAA State Track Meet in May. The first 5 events in the decathlon were competed on Monday and at the halfway point, Trace Bryant led the Red Raiders as he began in 7th place. Dillon Helms started in 26th place and Raven Weber was in 28th place.
On Tuesday, Bryant had a trio of top 10 event finishes as he finished in 2nd place in the shot put, 3rd place in the high jump and 9th place in the 110M hurdles. That strong finish gave him an overall finish of 5th place. Dillon Helms finished in 26th place overall as he had his top performance on Tuesday in the high jump finishing in 11th place. Raven Weber came home in 24th place as he posted his best finish on Tuesday with a 9th place in the 1500M.
The Coffee County track teams will be back at home on Tuesday, April 24th when they host the Coffee County Invitational. That meet will get underway at 4 PM.