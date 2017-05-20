Red Raider Soccer

Seven members of the Coffee County CHS soccer team won All-District honors on Friday night following the District 8AAA championship. Additionally, Coach Robert Harper was named the District coach of the year. Red Raiders Tyler Walker, Ben Reid, Breyer Taylor, Chase Harper and Briggs Haithcock were named to the 1st team All-District team. Named to the 2nd team were John Parigger, Moises Ramirez and Paco Barrera. Additionally, Ben Reid was named the District 8AAA Defender of the Year and Breyer Taylor was named the District 8AAA Forward of the Year.