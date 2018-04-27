«

Red Raider Soccer Gets District Win at Lincoln County

Tyler Walker(#15) attempts to get a shot off in wet field conditions at Lincoln County on Thursday night[Photo by Pascale Randolph]

It was another fast start for the Coffee County Red Raider soccer team on Thursday.  After surrendering an early goal, the Raiders were able to rally back and break a 7 game winless streak.  Coffee County was able to avenge an earlier draw with Lincoln County as they captured a 3 to 1 win in Fayetteville.

The Falcons got on the board first in the 2nd minute to take an early 1 nil lead.  Briggs Haithcock was able to level the match in the 6th minute off an assist from Tyler Walker.  Coffee County took the lead in the 12th minute on an unassisted goal from Paco Barrera to go up 2 to 1.  David Morales gave the Raiders an insurance goal 2 minutes later when he corralled a rebounded shot from Barrera and found the back of the net.

The Red Raiders return to the pitch tonight when they play host to Fayetteville High School for Senior Night.  The Senior Night festivities begin at 6:30 PM with the match to follow at 7.  This will be the final home game of the regular season for Coffee County at the Raider Soccer Field which is at the Raider Academy.