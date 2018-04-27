Red Raider Soccer Gets District Win at Lincoln County

The Falcons got on the board first in the 2nd minute to take an early 1 nil lead. Briggs Haithcock was able to level the match in the 6th minute off an assist from Tyler Walker. Coffee County took the lead in the 12th minute on an unassisted goal from Paco Barrera to go up 2 to 1. David Morales gave the Raiders an insurance goal 2 minutes later when he corralled a rebounded shot from Barrera and found the back of the net.
The Red Raiders return to the pitch tonight when they play host to Fayetteville High School for Senior Night. The Senior Night festivities begin at 6:30 PM with the match to follow at 7. This will be the final home game of the regular season for Coffee County at the Raider Soccer Field which is at the Raider Academy.