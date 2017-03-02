Red Raider Soccer Drops Scrimmage Decision to Stewarts Creek

The Red Raider soccer team of Coffee County Central High School welcomed Stewarts Creek to the Raider Soccer Field on Thursday night for a scrimmage match up with the Red Hawks. A pair of Stewarts Creek goals early and a goal late gave the visitors a 3 to 1 win in the preseason game.
Ben Reid got the lone goal for Coffee County as he drilled a free kick past the keeper from 30 yards out in the 48th minute. The Red Raiders had several chances to level the score in the second half before Stewarts Creek added their 3rd goal in the final 2 minutes on a counter attack against an attacking Red Raider offense.
The Red Raiders will hold their final preseason scrimmage on Tuesday when they play host to Riverdale. The varsity friendly is set to get underway at 7 PM at the Raider Soccer Field behind the Coffee County Raider Academy. Coach Robert Harper will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday from the showroom of AL White Ford/Lincoln and is heard at 10 AM each Saturday exclusively here on Thunder Radio.