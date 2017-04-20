Red Raider Soccer Dominates on Senior Night

Ten members of the Class of 2017 were recognized on Thursday night prior to the CHS soccer game. The Coffee County Red Raider soccer team hosted Lawrence County on Senior Night at the Raider Soccer Field. The Red Raiders were able to score early and late in an 8 to 1 win over the visiting Wildcats.
Senior Breyer Taylor got the 1st Raider goal in the 2nd minute to set the tone for the evening. Senior Chase Harper followed that up in the 16th minute as he pushed home a ball that was mishandled by the Lawrence County keeper. Paco Barrera found the back of the net in the 19th minute off an assist from Taylor to give Coffee County a 3 to 0 lead at the half.
In the 2nd half, five different Red Raiders scored as Taylor got his second goal on an assist from Ben Reid. Leo Botello got an unassisted goal and then scored an assist on Ethan Abplanalp’s goal in the 71st minute. Tyler Walker scored unassisted in the 73rd minute and Felix Salinas gave Coffee County their final goal in the 75th minute off an assist from Miguel Mendoza.
The Red Raiders return to the pitch on Monday night when they play host to Marshall County. That match will kick off at 7 PM.