Red Raider Quarterback Club Hosts Pep Rally and Bonfire
Nick Trail speaks to the crowd at the Rebel Roast Bonfire and Pep Rally on Thursday night[Photo by Barry West]
The Red Raider Quarterback Club hosted the season opening “Roast the Rebels” bonfire and pep rally on Thursday night at Carden-Jarrell Field. Former Red Raider and University Tennessee equipment manager Nick Trail was the guest speaker for the night as the community got a chance to build some excitement heading into Friday’s season opener.
Coffee County takes on Franklin County on the gridiron on Friday night and Thunder Radio will once again bring you all the action. Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you all the action from Carden-Jarrell Field beginning at 6:45 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins at 6 PM with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show.
Members of the Raider Dancers perform at the Rebel Roast Bonfire and Pep Rally on Thursday night[Photo by Barry West]