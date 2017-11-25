Red Raider Football Players Receive All-Region Honors

Nine members of the Coffee County CHS football were named to the Region 3-6A All-Region team on Saturday. The announcement was made following Oakland’s loss in the TSSAA semifinals and the selections were made after a vote of the region football coaches. Senior Alontae Taylor was named the Region 3-6A Athlete of the Year. Five members of the Red Raiders were named to the all-region 1st team. 1st team selections are:
LB – De’Aaron Rozier, Sr.
OL – Tyler Luttrell, Jr.
LB – Hayden Skipper, So.
DB – Andrew Mahaffey, Jr.
LB – Cameron West, Sr.
Recognized as Honorable Mention were:
DL – Elijah Norton, Jr.
DB – Keishaun Creel, Sr.
DL – Aaron Cope, Jr.