Red Raider Football Falls to Oakland on Homecoming

Celebrating Homecoming on a beautiful night on Friday, the Red Raider football team welcomed Oakland to Carden-Jarrell Field. The visiting Patriots entered the game as the #2 ranked team in the state in this week’s 6A AP Top 10 and lived up to their billing. Oakland spoiled the Homecoming spirit in a 53 to 0 defeat of the Red Raiders.
Oakland rolled up a 50 to 0 halftime lead as they held Coffee County to 8 yards in the first half. Marshall Haney led the Raiders in yardage as he rushed 4 times for 25 yards. Haney had the highlight of the second half as he had a long, bruising run that was called back due to a penalty. For his heroics, Haney was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Tanner Hulvey rushed 6 times as he also finished with 25 yards. Freshman quarterback Conner Shemwell was pressed into action when starting quarterback Matthew Pittman went down with an injury. Shemwell completed one pass for 7 yards.
Coffee County will be on the road for the next 3 weeks. The Raiders travel to Lebanon on Friday night for a non-region tilt with the Blue Devils. That game will kick off at 7 PM with Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you all the action here on Thunder Radio beginning at 6:45. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/