Red Raider Football Falls to Lebanon

Hitting the road to begin a 3 week road trip, the Red Raider football team traveled to take on Lebanon on Friday night. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Red Raider offense had trouble against the talented Blue Devils. Lebanon was able to bottle up the Raiders as they raced to a 49 to 7 win.
Lebanon raced out to a 35 to 0 lead at intermission before the Red Raiders could get any sort of offensive flow established. Late in the second quarter, the Red Raiders got a strip and fumble return from C.J. Anthony that set them up with a first and goal. The Lebanon defense held Coffee County out of the endzone. Coffee County got their lone touchdown in the 4th quarter as Trace Bryant hauled in a 9 yard touchdown pass from Andrew Mahaffey. For his efforts, Bryant was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game.
The Raiders travel to Murfreesboro on Friday night for a region matchup with Riverdale. That game will kick off at 7 PM with Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you all the action here on Thunder Radio beginning at 6:45. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/