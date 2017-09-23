Red Raider Football Falls to Cookeville

The Red Raider football team traveled to Cookeville on Friday night to take on the Cavaliers in a region contest. Despite 3 Coffee County touchdowns in the second half, the Red Raiders could not overcome a 31 to 0 lead by the Cavaliers at the half. The talented and athletic Cookeville team shut down a pair of promising first half drives by Coffee County as they won by a final score of 45 to 21.
In spite of putting up 150 yards in the first half, Coffee County could not get on the scoreboard before intermission. The Red Raiders missed a field goal early in the 2nd quarter and had a pass intercepted just before the half as Cookeville built a halftime lead of 31 to 0.
Alontae Taylor got the Raiders on the board in the first minute of the 4th quarter on a run of 15 yards. Taylor added a 12 yard touchdown run with 7:51 left in the game and closed out the scoring with a 95 yard touchdown pass to Zach Vaughn. Tyler Walker added all 3 extra points for the Raiders.
Talyor finished the game with 17 rushes for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was also 5 of 15 through the air for 178 yards and a score. Zach Vaughn caught 2 passes for 146 yards as he was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Hayden Skipper rushed 9 times for 38 yards.
Coffee County is on the road next Friday when they travel to Murfreesboro for a battle with Oakland. Kickoff is set for 7 PM at Ray Hughes Stadium. Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show at 6.
