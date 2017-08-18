Red Raider Football Drops Season Opener at Franklin County

Opening the season before a full house at Franklin County, it would be understandable if the Coffee County Red Raider football team experienced some jitters. Those were realized early as Coffee County fumbled on the opening play of the game. That jumpstart was just what Franklin County needed as they went on to spoil Coffee County’s season opener 34 to 8.
That opening fumble was the first of 4 turnovers for the Red Raiders on the night which helped give the Rebels a 62 to 25 advantage in offensive plays for the game. Additionally, Franklin County held a 3 to 1 time of possession advantage of 37:48 to 9:56. Coffee County was held to 115 of total offense of the game as the ball control offense of Franklin County rolled up 270 yards of offense including 155 yards rushing. Coffee County was led by senior Alontae Taylor who rushed 10 times for 80 yards. On defense, Taylor also had a sack as he earned the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game award.
The Red Raiders are back in action on Friday as they play host to Tullahoma in the annual Coffee Pot Game. Tullahoma is coming off a win in Shelbyville on Thursday night. The game will also be featured a part of the Great America Rivalry Series for the 3rd year in a row. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. We begin our coverage with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show at 6 PM. Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you all the action from Carden-Jarrell Field beginning at 6:45 and after the game, tune in to the Friday Night Thunder Scoreboard Show.
You can download a podcast of all the Coffee County football broadcasts by going to www.wmsrradio.com/downloads