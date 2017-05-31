Red Raider Basketball to Host Youth Skills Camp

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team will be hosting a youth basketball camp. The Red Raider Skills Academy will take place on Monday, June 19th thru Thursday, June 22nd. The camp will run from 10 AM to 1 PM each day and is open to boys and girls who will be in grades 3rd thru 8th. Cost for the camp is $50 per camper and the camp will be held at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym at Central High School. To pre-register online, visit https://docs.google.com/a/k12coffee.net/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScD1NonkoHFJ10c-Mrz9500M5tr9NFjLerg_hxdDA2o0FZXkg/viewform?c=0&w=1
Registration will also be taken on the first day of camp. For additional info call Head Coach Micah Williams (931) 492-2123 or email williamsm@k12coffee.net