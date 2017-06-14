Red Raider Basketball Summer Camp Update

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team completed Day #3 of the MTSU team camp on Wednesday with a record of 2 and 1. The Red Raiders got a win over Alexander, GA and an overtime win over Ider, AL. The lone blemish on the day was a 9 point defeat at the hands of LaVergne. The Red Raiders are now 7 and 2 this week in Murfreesboro. The freshman team was a perfect 3 and 0 on the day while the JV Raiders were 1 and 2.
Coach Micah Williams praised his team once again for their defense, especially fighting through the fatigue of playing 9 games in 3 days. Specifically, he is seeing excellent execution in the team’s help defense. Not to be overlooked, Coffee County has had excellent defense in post and on the ball.
On the offensive end, Coffee County has done an excellent job at limiting turnovers and continues to improve in being patient. Coach Williams specifically called out his team’s ability to pass and move the ball in their offensive sets. He does want his squad to do a better job of hitting free throws on Thursday.
The Red Raiders return to MTSU on Thursday as all 3 Raider teams will be back in action. The varsity and JV teams will each begin at 9 AM. The freshman will begin play at 10 AM. Thursday will bring an end to the summer team camp workouts for the Red Raiders.