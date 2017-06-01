Red Raider Basketball Shows Good Defensive Effort in Opening Day of Oakland Camp

The Red Raider basketball team opened up summer camp action on Thursday at Oakland with a tripleheader. Coffee County lost games to Wilson Central and Riverdale before ending the day with a 22 point win against Lexington, TN.
Head coach Micah Williams begins the task of replacing 4 starters from last year’s squad which finished with a record of 21 and 8. The 3 returning players with the most experience were 3 of the players who called out for having a good day on Thursday. “Garrett Booth did a good job of running our team as the floor general. He took on the role and responsibility today, ” added Williams. Darius Rozier was the leading scorer on the day as he also led the team in rebounding. “Darius did a good job of being more physical around the basket. Rising senior Deaaron Rozier was also singled out for his strong defensive play. Williams liked the work of some of his young players as he singled out Harley Hinshaw and Andrew Mahaffey as each had good defensive days.
“Right now, our defense is ahead of our offense. (Friday) we want to work on being more consistent on the offensive end. Our losses today were the results of scoring droughts that we will need to eliminate”, Williams went on to say. The Red Raiders open up play at 9 AM on Friday with additional games at 11 and 12. Coffee County will travel to MTSU for a team camp on June 12th thru the 15th.