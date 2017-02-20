Red Raider Basketball Season Comes to an End on Friday Night

The Red Raiders opened the game strong as they roared out to a an early 11 to 2 lead, only to see Lincoln County tie it at the end of the first quarter. Coffee County trailed by 7 in the second quarter before closing the half on an 8 to 0 run to lead at intermission 25 to 24. Lincoln County captured the lead with 4:09 left in the 3rd quarter and never trailed again in the win.
Grant Sadler led Coffee County in scoring as he finished with 12 points. Tyrese McGee added 11 points and Steven Sullivan finished with 10. Sadler notched his points on four 3 point baskets, one in each quarter, to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The loss leaves Coffee County’s final record at 21 and 8 which is the best record for a Red Raider basketball team in roughly 50 years.
DOWNLOAD THE BROADCAST AT: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/