Red Raider Basketball Opens Up Strong at MTSU Camp on Monday

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team opened up play in 4 day MTSU Team Camp on Monday. Both the varsity and JV teams captured lopsided wins. Each team finished the day with a record of 2 and 1.
The varsity opened up the day with a win over Geraldine, AL. After a disappointing loss to Huntland, Coffee County closed out the day with a 30 point blowout of White House-Heritage. The JV beat South Greene in their first game of the day before drilling Gilmer, GA by 30 points in the 3 PM game. The JV missed out on the sweep with a loss to Blackman.
The Red Raider varsity team will play at 9 AM, 1 PM and 4 PM on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Coffee County will be in action at 1 PM, 3 PM and 6 PM. They close out on Thursday with games at 9 AM, Noon and 2 PM.
The Red Raider JV team will have games at 10AM, Noon and 8 PM on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the JV Raiders play at 2 PM, 5 PM and 8 PM. The Coffee County junior varsity closes out on Thursday with games at 11 AM and 1 PM.