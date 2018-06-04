Red Raider Basketball Opens Summer Season With Splits

The Red Raider basketball team opened up summer camp play on Monday in Sparta. The Red Raider varsity and junior varsity teams each had a pair of games. The varsity captured a win over Jackson County before losing to Upperman by 10. The junior varsity drilled Jackson County by 40 points before falling to Warren County.
Coach Micah Williams felt positive about his team’s performance. Fighting through injuries and graduation losses, Coffee County is looking to fill numerous positions. “We had a lot of new guys in new positions” said Williams.
Coffee County returns to Sparta on Tuesday for 5 more games as the varsity plays a triple header and JV team will play a pair of games. The Red Raiders will travel to Murfreesboro for the 4 day MTSU camp on Monday, June 11th thru Thursday, June 14th. Coffee County will host Cannon County and Moore County on June 22nd at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.