Red Raider Basketball Opens Smokies Tournament with a Loss

Steven Sullivan of Red Raider basketball[Photo by Demarco Moore – Manchester Times]
A shot from half court as time expired in the first half, helped give Grainger the momentum to drop the Red Raider basketball team on Tuesday 62 to 44 to open up the King of the Smokies basketball tournament in Pigeon Forge. The Grizzlies, who led by 7 before the shot, took that momentum into to second half as they opened the 3rd
quarter on a 7 to 2 run. The Red Raiders rallied to get the deficit to single digits, but back to back three point baskets stretched the lead back to 13 points effectively snapping Coffee County’s 4 game winning streak.
The Red Raiders could not match Grainger’s outside shooting success and foul trouble in the second half stunted all comeback attempts. Stephen Sullivan continued his hot play as he led Coffee County in scoring with 21 points. Tyrese McGee added 6 points and DeAaron Rozier added 5 points. The loss drops Coffee County’s record to 10 and 3 on the year.
Coffee County will also drop into the loser’s bracket. The Red Raiders are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Grace Christian of Knoxville at Pigeon Forge Middle School. That game is set to tip off at 12:30 PM EST.