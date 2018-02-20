Red Raider Basketball Falls in Semifinal Heartbreaker

A three point basket from the corner with 18 seconds remaining proved to be the deciding score on Saturday night as the Red Raider basketball team fell in the District 8AAA semifinals. A frantic final period made for an exciting and dramatic finish that saw Darius Rozier’s probable game winning shot rim out as time expired. Coffee County fell by a final score of 42 to 41.
Coffee County got off to a strong start as they built a 12 point lead in the 2nd quarter. But Lawrence County answered with back to back 3 pointers shaving the lead to 8 at the half. The Wildcats tied the game on a 3 pointer in the final minute of the 3rd quarter to set up an intense final period.
Lawrence County’s Hunter Hagen, who had been held quiet by the Coffee County defense, buried a fadeaway jumper with a hand in his face for the 9th lead change of the 4th quarter. That gave Lawrence County the lead with 18 seconds left in the game. Coffee County got a pair of looks at the basket in the waning seconds, but Darius Rozier’s probable game winner just ahead of the final buzzer, rattled out of the cylinder to end the hard fought game.
Darius finished with 17 points leading Coffee County as he earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. De’Aaron Rozier added 12 and Garrett Booth chipped in 6 as Coffee County saw their record drop to 16 and 9 on the season.
The loss will send the Raiders to Tuesday’s consolation game where they will square off against Tullahoma. The Wildcats lost Saturday’s other semifinal matchup to set up the 3rd meeting of the year between these rivals. That semifinal will get underway at 6 PM at Columbia Central High School on Tuesday. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action.
Coffee County has already assured itself a berth in the Region 4AAA Tournament. The 1st round region tournament games will take place on Saturday, February 24th at 7 PM at the home site of the District 7 champion and runner-up. Coffee County will travel to either Blackman or Riverdale on Saturday night and Thunder Radio will be on hand to begin you that region quarterfinal.
Download Saturday’s broadcast at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/lawrence-county-vs-coffee-county-boys-basketball-district-semifinal_123180