Red Raider Basketball Drops Glencliff in Christmas Invitational

Trying to bounce back from their worst loss of the season on Monday night, the Coffee County CHS boys’ basketball team took on Glencliff on Tuesday in the 4th Annual Red Raider Invitational. Coffee County struggled at times to generate a consistent flow to their offense, but managed to pull away in the second half to beat the Colts 57 to 41.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 13 to 4 lead, thanks in large part to 3 1t half 3 point baskets from Darius Rozier. Glencliff battled back to make it a one point game midway through the second period as they had a pair of big 3 pointers. Coffee County managed to turn up the defensive pressure to stretch the lead to 8 by halftime and Glencliff could never get any closer.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Darius Rozier who had 24 points. DeAaron Rozier added 13 points and Grey Riddle chipped in 6 points. Coffee County will not play in the final day of the tournament after York Institute pulled out of the tournament on Monday. The tournament will conclude on Wednesday with 3 games beginning at 4:30 PM. At 4:30, Franklin County will take on Glencliff. At 6 PM, the consolation game will feature Shelbyville taking on Smyrna. The championship is scheduled for 7 PM as Lebanon will take on University School of Jackson.