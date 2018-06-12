Red Raider Basketball Continues Play at MTSU Team Camp

A lack of consistency plagued the Red Raider basketball team on Tuesday in the 2nd day of the MTSU Team Camp in Murfreesboro. The Red Raiders finished the day going 1 and 2. The JV team battled to a 2 and 1 record for the day.
The varsity dropped their first 2 games of the day. The Red Raiders opened the day with a loss to South Greene out of east Tennessee. In the 1 PM game, Coffee County fell to Skyline, AL. Despite having strong stretches of play, the Raiders could not overcome periods of inconsistency. Coffee County rallied to win the nightcap over North Jackson, AL.
The JV lost their first game of the day to the Riverdale JV. Coffee County rallied to get wins over the Riverdale freshmen before closing out with a win over Tallulah Falls out of Georgia.
Coffee County returns to action on Wednesday with 3 games for the varsity and 3 games for the JV. The varsity will take on Loudon at 1 PM, Greenville at 3 PM and Tallulah Falls, GA at 6 PM. All 3 games will be in the Murphy Center. The JV team opens up with a 2 PM game against Greeneville at the MTSU Rec Center before heading to the Murphy Center for a 5 PM game with Riverdale. The JV will close out Wednesday’s action with an 8 PM game at the Rec Center against South Greene. The Raiders will wrap up the team camp on Thursday.