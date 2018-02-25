«

Red Raider Basketball Closes Season with Road Loss at Riverdale

Grey Riddle of CHS basketball[Photo by Demarco Moore, Manchester Times]

The Coffee County CHS boys’ basketball team opened up play in the Region 4AAA tournament on Saturday night in Murfreesboro.  Taking on Riverdale with their season on the line, the Red Raiders suffered from a poor shooting performance as their season came to a close in the single elimination tournament.  Coffee County fell by a final score of 47 to 20.

The Red Raiders shot an abysmal 7 of 38 from the field and had 20 turnovers against the taller and quicker Warriors.  Despite trailing by 11 at the half, Coffee County was able to cut the deficit to 8 points in the 3rd quarter.  But Riverdale extended the lead back to 13 at the end of the period and held Coffee County to 1 point in the 4th quarter to win going away.

The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Darius Rozier who had 5 points.  Garrett Booth and De’Aaron Rozier each chipped in 4.  A.J. Rollman finished with 3 points Grey Riddle and Russell Smythia added 2 points each.    For his hard work on the offensive end, Riddle was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.  Coffee County will finish the season with a record of 17 and 10.

