Red Raider Basketball Closes Season with Road Loss at Riverdale

The Red Raiders shot an abysmal 7 of 38 from the field and had 20 turnovers against the taller and quicker Warriors. Despite trailing by 11 at the half, Coffee County was able to cut the deficit to 8 points in the 3rd quarter. But Riverdale extended the lead back to 13 at the end of the period and held Coffee County to 1 point in the 4th quarter to win going away.
The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Darius Rozier who had 5 points. Garrett Booth and De’Aaron Rozier each chipped in 4. A.J. Rollman finished with 3 points Grey Riddle and Russell Smythia added 2 points each. For his hard work on the offensive end, Riddle was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Coffee County will finish the season with a record of 17 and 10.
