Red Raider Basketball Closes Out White County Tournament with Pair of Wins

The Coffee County varsity edged Van Burean County by 1 point in the opener. In the 2nd game, a Darius Rozier 3 pointer just ahead of the final horn gave the Red Raiders their second straight dramatic win this time over Kingston. The Red Raiders closed out the day with a loss to Clarkrange. The JV team dropped decisions to Warren County and Clay County on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders will travel to Murfreesboro for the 4 day MTSU camp on Monday, June 11th thru Thursday, June 14th. Coffee County will host Cannon County and Moore County on June 22nd at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.