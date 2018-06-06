«

Red Raider Basketball Closes Out White County Tournament with Pair of Wins

Darius Rozier of CHS basketball [File Photo by Demarco Moore – Manchester Times]

The Coffee County Red Raiders finished up play in the White County team camp on Tuesday. The varsity squad was 2 and 1 in a trio of games.  The JV team dropped both of their contests.

The Coffee County varsity edged Van Burean County by 1 point in the opener.  In the 2nd game, a Darius Rozier 3 pointer just ahead of the final horn gave the Red Raiders their second straight dramatic win this time over Kingston.  The Red Raiders closed out the day with a loss to Clarkrange.  The JV team dropped decisions to Warren County and Clay County on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders will travel to Murfreesboro for the 4 day MTSU camp on Monday, June 11th thru Thursday, June 14th.  Coffee County will host Cannon County and Moore County on June 22nd at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.