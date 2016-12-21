Red Raider Basketball Captures Tournament Title

The ability to slow down the East Hamilton Hurricanes high tempo attack and a huge second half comeback lifted Coffee County to the tournament title of the Red Raider Invitational on Wednesday night. Trailing by 7 points entering the 4th quarter, the Red Raiders played nearly flawless basketball in the 4th quarter to rally for the 66 to 59 win before an electric crowd at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
Coffee County was a perfect 9 for 9 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter as they outscored the favored Hurricanes 26 to 12 in the final 8 minutes. Coffee County was led in scoring by Grant Sadler who finished with 18 points. Garrett Eldridge and Stephen Sullivan each finished with 13 points as the trio were named to the All-Tournament team. DeAaron Rozier and Tyrese McGee each added 8 points for Coffee County as the Raiders improved to 10 and 2 overall.
In Wednesday’s other tournament results Franklin County defeated Grundy County 46 to 37 for 7th place. Beech dumped Community 57 to 33 for 5th place and Middle Tennessee Christian raced past Red Bank for 3rd place by a score of 61 to 46
Coffee County will be back in action on Tuesday as they begin play in the King of the Smokies Tournament in Pigeon Forge. Coffee County will take on Grainger at 12:30 PM(EST) at Pigeon Forge Middle School. The tournament will run through Thursday, December 29th at Pigeon Forge High School and Pigeon Forge Middle School. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on results.
The Lady Raider basketball team begins play in the Whitwell Tournament on Wednesday, December 28th as they take on Lenoir City. That tournament will run through Friday, December 30th. After the cancellation of the Hixson Tournament this past weekend, the Lady Raiders have scheduled a pair of games with Baylor. Coffee County will travel to Baylor on Saturday, January 7th for a JV/varsity doubleheader. The JV game will tip off at 4:30 PM EST with the varsity game to follow. Baylor will come to Coffee County on Monday, February 6th for another JV/Varsity doubleheader. The JV game will tip off at 4:30 PM CST with the varsity game to follow.
Both CHS basketball coaches will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to give fans an update on their seasons thus far. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast LIVE each Saturday morning(including Christmas Eve and News Year Eve) at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches is also broadcast live and heard here exclusively on Thunder Radio.