Red Raider Basketball Camp Report

Day #3 of the MTSU Team Camp brought better results for the Coffee County Red Raider basketball team. The varsity Red Raiders ended the day with a 2 and 1 record. The JV Raiders captured a win in their final game of the night to come home with a 1 and 2 record.
The varsity Raiders fell in their opening game of the day to Loudon. Coffee County bounced back to capture wins over Greeneville and Tallulah Falls, GA. The JV team closed out the day with a 7 point win over South Greene. The junior varsity squad dropped games to Greeneville and Riverdale earlier in the day.
The varsity Red Raiders have 3 games on Thursday and the JV will play 2 games in the final day of the 4 day camp. All the games will be in the Murphy Center at MTSU. The varsity team will open up against White House Heritage in Auxiliary Gym #2. There will take on Murphysboro, IL at noon on the same court before closing out the camp at 2 PM on Murrphy Center’s main floor against Tallulah Falls, GA. The JV will play both of their games in Auxiliary Gym #1. THe JV takes on Huntland at 11 AM and Knoxville Webb at 1 PM.