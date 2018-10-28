Red Raider Basketball Alumni Game is Saturday

The annual Coffee County Red Raider Alumni Basketball Game will be held on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 PM and the public is urged to come out and attend. The event will be a fund-raiser for the Red Raiders and cost of admission is $2 but donations above and beyond that are welcome.
If you are a former Red Raider basketball player, you are also urged to register to compete in the game. There will be t-shirts and door prizes available for the game participants.
For more information, and to register, visit : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSei-EtHCnCjMlPwcsC_HPXd-5Dnt4UH0i1Dh5XxfDUjECVBzA/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2CAX_YUeN7xge4ZhH1ht4mAzXCYiLmukAFq2qfSdSQ3p_lzE_jgOJ6pDk
or visit the Coffee County High School Boys’ Basketball Facebook page