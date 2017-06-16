Red Raider Baseball Team Opens Crethan Hansert Tourney with Win

The Coffee County Red Raiders baseball team opened up play in the 14th Crethan Hansert Memorial Baseball Tournament with an 8 to 0 win over Franklin County on Friday. Coffee County scored in 4 of the 5 innings in the Mercy Rule shortened game. Friday was the first day that the Raiders had played together, as Coffee County, since the District 8AAA tournament.
The pitching trio of Hayden Skipper, Scottie Duke and Hunter Courtoy combined to throw a 2 hit shutout with 5 strikeouts. Skipper led the Raiders in hitting as he had 2 singles and a double with 3 RBI. Garrett Davis and A.J. Rollman each had a pair of singles for the Raiders. Nathaniel Tate had a triple and 2 RBI.
The Red Raiders will play a pair of games on Saturday in the 2nd day of the 14th annual Crethan Hansert Tournament. Coffee County will take on Grundy County at 9 AM and Walker Valley at 3:45 PM. Both games will be at Powers Field.
Saturday’s Complete Schedule
9:00 – Coffee County vs. Grundy Co
11:15 – Grundy Co vs. Warren Co
1:30 – Walker Valley vs. Warren Co
3:45 – Coffee County vs. Walker Valley
6:00 – Franklin Co vs. Marshall Co
8:15 – Franklin Co vs. Central Magnet