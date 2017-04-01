Red Raider Baseball Stuns Blackman on Saturday

The Red Raider baseball team used a solid defense and a tremendous pitching effort from Davis Green on Saturday to upset Blackman 1 to 0 in their final game of the Warrior Classic. The Red Raiders bounced back after suffering a pair of losses on Friday night. Timely hitting in the 7th inning and a strong relief appearance from Nathanial Tate in the bottom of the inning gave the Red Raiders their most complete victory of the season.
Despite getting only 2 hits in the game, Coffee County used 2 Blackman errors and a double from Green in the 7th inning to plate their lone run. Coffee County was retired in order in the first 3 innings before Chris Langham led off the 4th by getting hit by a pitch. Davis Green had a 2 out double in the 5th and Langham was hit by a pitch again in the 6th. In the 7th, the Raiders were able to put it all together as Tate led off with a single, after one out and a stolen base moved him to 3rd. Green comes up and scores Tate on a sacrifice bunt to give Coffee County the only run of the game.
Coffee County will return to district play on Tuesday when Franklin County visits Powers Field for a 6 PM game. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as Lucky Knott will be on the call beginning with the pregame show at 5:50.