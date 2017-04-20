Red Raider Baseball Rallies to Stun Tullahoma

The Raiders welcomed Tullahoma to Powers Field on Tuesday night for Senior Night. Red Raider seniors Noah Anderson, Jacob Duncan, Garrett Eldridge, Cade Giles, Davis Green and Grant Sadler were honored before the game. But after 3 innings, it appeared that Tullahoma was gonna do all the celebrating.
The Wildcats started strong as they jumped on Coffee County starter Davis Green in the second inning for 2 unearned runs. After allowing another unearned run in the 3rd, the Raider defense got behind Green as they held Tullahoma to 1 hit in the next 4 innings. Entering the 7th inning, Coffee County had been held to a pair of singles by Garrett Eldridge. Eldridge drew a walk with 1 out and moved to third on Hayden Skipper’s double. After an RBI groundout from Duncan, Davis Green beat out an RBI infield single before his courtesy runner A.J Rollman was driven in by an RBI double from Jacob Langham.
Skipper came on to pitch in the 8th and retired Tullahoma in order in the 8th and 9th inning setting the stage for a dramatic win for Coffee County. Duncan and Rollman led off the 9th with singles before Duncan stole 3rd on a heads up base running play. Tullahoma chose to walk Langham to bring Anderson to the plate with the winning run 90 feet away. Anderson lifted a fly ball to right field on the 2nd pitch of the at bat to score Duncan and send the Raider faithful into a frenzy. For their contributions throughout the game and the season, the 6 seniors were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
The Raiders travel to Tullahoma on Wednesday night for game #2 in this rivalry series. First pitch is set for 6 PM at Grider Stadium. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action beginning with the pregame show at 5:50. Listeners will need to tune in to the broadcast on their Thunder Radio app for their smart phone.