Red Raider Baseball Falls to Tullahoma in Extra Innings

The Red Raider baseball team invaded Tullahoma on Wednesday night attempting to ride the momentum of an extra inning win over the Cats on Tuesday. After another late inning comeback, the Red Raiders forced a second straight extra inning game. But six Coffee County errors produced 4 unearned runs for Tullahoma as Coffee County fell 7 to 6 in 8 innings.
Tullahoma got on the scoreboard first as they plated 3 runs in the 1st inning helped in part by the Raiders first error of the game. Coffee County bounced back in the 2nd with a pair of runs in the second inning. Tullahoma added 2 more runs in the 3rd as Coffee County produced base runners but could not get the timely hit leaving 7 runners on base thru the first 5 innings.
Trailing 6 to 2, the Raiders rallied in the 6th inning to tie the game using a pair of singles, a couple of hit batters and a Tullahoma error. Nathaniel Tate had an RBI double in the inning to drive in the tying run, his second double of the game. Neither team could muster a base runner in the 7th inning sending the two rivals to their 2nd straight extra inning game. After Coffee County stranded the potential game winning run at 3rd base in the top of the 8th, Tullahoma used a walk and a pair of errors to plate the game winner and capture the series split with Coffee County.
Coffee County finished the game with 8 hits including Tate’s 2 doubles as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Hayden Skipper added a pair of singles and 2 runs scored. The Raiders travel to Lewisburg on Thursday, weather permitting, for a game with Marshall County. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: www.WMSRradio.com/downloads