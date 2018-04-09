After the weekend rains washed out their games on Friday and Saturday, the Coffee County CHS baseball team welcomed Riverdale to Powers Field on Monday in a makeup of a rainout from March. Six errors by the Raiders led to 5 unearned runs for Riverdale. The Raider offense could not push a run across the plate either as they fell 10 to 0 in 6 innings.
Riverdale scored single runs in each of the first 3 innings making the most of one hit per frame. The Raiders stranded runners at 3rd base in all 3 innings as well. The Warriors exploded for 4 runs in the 4th inning to seal the Red Raiders fate. Coffee County finished with 6 hits but only 2 hits in the final 3 innings.
A.J. Rollman had 2 hits to lead the Raider attack. The senior also walked once as he got on base in all 3 plate appearances. Harley Hinshaw, Hayden Skipper, Nathanial Tate and Jacob Langham all added 1 single.
The Raiders open up a district series on Tuesday when they travel to Shelbyville. First pitch is set for 6 PM. Coffee County is back at home on Wednesday when they play host to Shelbyville. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of that game. Lucky Knott will bring you all the action, first pitch is set for 6 PM, the pregame show will get underway at 5:45.
Red Raider Baseball Falls to Shelbyville
After the weekend rains washed out their games on Friday and Saturday, the Coffee County CHS baseball team welcomed Riverdale to Powers Field on Monday in a makeup of a rainout from March. Six errors by the Raiders led to 5 unearned runs for Riverdale. The Raider offense could not push a run across the plate either as they fell 10 to 0 in 6 innings.